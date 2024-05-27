Adoptable Pet of the Week: Theodore

Adorable, frightened four-year-old boy needs a gentle, quiet home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Theodore from Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption.

Poor Theodore was absolutely terrified at the local animal services. He could not even be touched. The shelter reached out to Novy’s Ark and asked if they would be willing to try and help Theodore. An amazing foster came forward and he is slowly learning that he is safe and that it is OK to trust humans. He finally untucked his tail and recently gave his foster Mom a big wag, according to the rescue.

This absolutely adorable four-year-old boy still has a long way to go. He is going to need a gentle, quiet, and patient home until he feels completely safe.

If you think you might be the family to help him start a whole new life, please fill out an application at novysark.org.

