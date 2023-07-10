Adoptable Pet of the Week: Toby

Toby’s charming personality attracts attention wherever he goes

– Toby, an 11-month-old mixed breed from True Natured Rescue, is the featured Adoptable Pet of the Week. After arriving at a Central Valley shelter with Demodex and kennel cough, Toby has received proper medical care and is now ready to find a loving family.

Prior to coming to the rescue, Toby spent time in a foster home where he interacted with smaller dogs, cats, and children. His foster family reported that Toby adapted well to the environment and enjoyed the company of everyone. Toby’s charming personality attracts attention wherever he goes, as he eagerly greets people and other dogs during outings, such as a recent visit to Home Depot. According to his rescue mom, Toby’s tail never stops wagging, reflecting his sheer delight in meeting new people.

Toby is currently undergoing training to develop basic manners, improve leash walking skills, and become familiar with crate training. He already responds to commands like “sit” and “no,” and eagerly enjoys positive reinforcement. Toby takes pride in his ability to listen attentively and brighten the mood of those around him. While he is mostly potty trained, Toby may occasionally have an excited accident when engaged in conversation.

This affectionate and well-behaved boy is eager to find his forever family. Those interested in adopting Toby will be pleased to know that he will come microchipped, vaccinated, and neutered. The adoption process includes filling out an adoption application, a home check, signing an adoption contract, and paying an adoption fee. For any inquiries about Toby or the adoption process, interested parties are encouraged to reach out for more information.

Toby’s endearing personality and his desire for a loving family make him an excellent candidate for adoption. Even if you are not currently searching for a new furry friend, you can still support Toby by liking and sharing his adoption post. Toby eagerly awaits the opportunity to bring joy and companionship into the lives of his future family.

If you are interested in this sweet pup, email TrueNaturedRescue@gmail.com.

