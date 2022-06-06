Adoptable Pet of the Week: Toby

‘Big love bug’ needs new forever home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Toby from Woods Humane. He is a large eight-year-old gentleman who’s looking for a home that can keep him healthy and happy. He may look like a big ferocious lion but don’t let that fool you, he loves tons of attention and playtime.

He’ll walk right up to you to let you know that he wants some love, and if you give him attention, he’ll purr until his heart is content; he’s just a big love bug! He loves to get affection and will rub up on you for some pets and belly rubs. The staff at Woods are “kind of obsessed with him” and if you come to meet him, you might become his biggest fan too, and just may need to take him home with you.

Half off cat adoptions offered in June

June is “Adopt a Shelter Cat Month,” and Woods is offering a “Feelin’ Good Feline Adoption Special” of half-off of all adult cat adoption fees in June. The shelter will also be sharing some fun cat facts on its social media channels. For instance, did you know a cat’s purr has been shown to reduce stress and blood pressure in its owner?

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 218-2415.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

Advertisement