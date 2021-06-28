Adoptable pet of the week: Trinket

Trinket is a petite girl waiting for her forever home

–This week’s adoptable pet is Trinket from Woods Humane. She is a very pretty and petite gal who is trying to figure out the shelter environment. She has the cutest, almost silent meow that people find adorable. You’ll have to find out for yourself!

She can be a bit reserved and timid at first, but if you give her some time, she does break out of her shell. She loves it when someone approaches her slowly, lets her sniff their hand, and then pets her head gently or gives her a nice butt scratch. She does enjoy a good amount of affection from you once she gets to know you. Once she’s really comfy, she loves snuggling in your arms and lap.

Trinket is a really sweet gal who is breaking out of her shell more and more each day, but will really break her out of her shell is when she gets into a home of her own! Could she be the adorable, little gal for you?

Trinket is 2 years old and waiting to meet you at Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. Fill out an application online before coming to meet her: www.woodshumanesociety.org.

Woods is offering half-off adoption fees for all cats and kittens in June at both locations!

