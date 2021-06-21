Adoptable pet of the week: Victoria

Victoria is a beautiful older cat waiting to meet you at Woods Humane

–This week’s adoptable pet is Victoria from Woods Humane. She is a gorgeous, older cat that is looking for a forever home to retire in where she will be treated like the true gem that she is.

She is 14.5 years old, but age is just a number and she’s still a spry lady for her age. She is past the stage in her life where she is constantly running around causing a ruckus. She prefers just lounging with her human and basking in the warm sunshine. If she had it her way, she’d snuggle with her human all day because she just enjoys affection that much.

She is incredibly sweet and is just looking for that person or quiet family that will spoil her for the rest of her life. Although she enjoys snuggling, she really enjoys exploring too. She loved having space to check out new sights and new sounds. She would definitely would prefer a home where she is the only pet. So, could Victoria be the gal for you? She’s waiting for you at Woods in SLO.

Woods is offering half-off adoption fees for all adult cats today (Monday) at both locations.

