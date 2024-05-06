Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zian

– Zian, meaning “Strength,” is a resilient young feline seeking a loving home. Approximately one year old, Zian initially exhibits shyness but quickly warms up to gentle affection. Sporting a striking dark coat, Zian enjoys the therapeutic touch of brushing and craves a tranquil environment to explore and observe the world.

Quick-witted and adaptable, Zian readily acclimates to routines, especially if it involves snacks, companionship, and a cozy spot for relaxation. An ideal companion for those seeking a calm and affectionate pet, Zian eagerly awaits a forever home at Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.