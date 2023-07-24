Adoptable Pets of the Week: Parsley and Basil

Four-month-old puppies’ story is a testament to the resilience of animals, their capacity for love

– This week’s Adoptable Pets of the Week are Parsley and Basil, an adorable pair of four-month-old male terrier mixes, who have captured the hearts of many at True Natured Rescue. Despite a challenging start to life, these two pups are ready to embrace the future and find their forever homes.

Their journey began when they, along with their sister, were abandoned at the shelter. In a heart-wrenching incident, the trio was tossed over a towering fence into the closed shelter. While Parsley and Basil managed to survive, their sister suffered a neck injury and tragically didn’t make it. Despite this harrowing experience, it has only strengthened Parsley and Basil’s determination to live in the present and savor life’s joys.

Described as “happy-go-lucky” by their rescue mom, these lovable canines are eager to share their affection and exuberance with a caring family. The rescue team praises their intelligence, curiosity, and spirited energy. Parsley and Basil would thrive in homes where they receive abundant love and opportunities for exciting adventures. Additionally, they would make wonderful companions for other dog siblings.

Although still learning the ropes of obedience, including commands like “sit” and walking on a leash, Parsley and Basil have already earned the title of “good boys” by their rescue mom. Their journey of growth and discovery has just begun, and they are excited to continue learning with their future families.

Parsley and Basil don’t have to be adopted together; they can find their forever homes separately. Each of them will come microchipped, with age-appropriate vaccinations, and already neutered. Potential adopters should be prepared for an adoption application, home check, adoption contract, and fee, as part of the thorough process to ensure their well-being.

For those interested in providing a loving home to Parsley or Basil, an adoption application can be submitted through the link provided below. Located in Paso Robles, True Natured Rescue is readily available to answer any questions about these endearing pups. Find contact information at TrueNaturedRescue.com.

To apply, visit: https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/TNRI/Dog

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

