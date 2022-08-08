Adoptable Pets of the Week: Snowy and Sherlock

Adorable bonded pair have had their adoption fees sponsored

– The adoptable pets of the week this week are a special pair of huskies, Snowy and Sherlock. They are two fun, energetic boys looking for a new home. They have been together their whole life so please help them stay together by adopting them as a pair. They will bring lots of fun, joy, and fur, into your life. The pair arrived at Woods in February and have been patiently waiting for someone to come in and take them home.

Since they are eight and ten years old they are on the mature side and don’t need as much exercise or training. However, they still have a good amount of energy and would love to go for a nice evening stroll or a walk on the beach. Their dream is to go to a home with a backyard for them to hang out in, play with their people and toys, then go inside and cuddle up for a nice nap. Snowy’s favorite things are stuffy toys and treats while Sherlock is the more affectionate one and wants all the love and pets!

Please consider being their hero, come in to meet them today at the SLO shelter open for adoptions from 12-4 daily! For more information go to https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/san-luis-obispo/

