Adoptable Pets of the Week: The beans

Smart, energetic pups are on the mend after ‘ruff’ start to life

– Meet the bean family, a group of 10 adoptable pups who are almost all named after a bean. These cuties are about 11 weeks old and are boxer mixes who are available for adoption at True Natured Rescue in Paso Robles.

They had a fairly “ruff” start to life. The beans came from a hoarding situation where unfortunately they weren’t safe or properly cared for. They were infested with worms and ticks. Before arriving, the beans roamed a property where a few were hit and killed. But, these pups are safe now!

Since arriving at True Natured Rescue they have gotten their first vaccines, have been dewormed, and are on the mend. So, these cuties will be looking for their forever homes. A place where they are safe, loved, and get to experience all of the perks of being a house dog. Each one of these pups is very unique and has a personality of its own. They are all very smart and have a good amount of energy.

Each one of these little beans is happy and on its way to being fully healthy. They will require an adoption application, home check, adoption fee, and adoption contract. They will be spayed/neutered, have age-appropriate vaccinations and will be microchipped. If you are interested in these sweet, deserving pups, email TrueNaturedRescue@gmail.com.

