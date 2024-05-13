Adoptable Pets of the Week: The Disney puppies

Litter has five boys, two girls

– The Adoptable Pets of the Week this week are adorable puppies from Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue and Adoption.

The litter includes five boys and two girls. The mama is about 25 pounds and appears to be a rat terrier cattle dog mix. The rescue is doing a DNA test on the puppies but will not get that back for two weeks. The mom is sweet and gentle. One puppy doesn’t have a tail, one has a tiny tail, three have short tails, and two have long tails.

If you can’t adopt but would like to sponsor one of the Disney puppies, email novysark@gmail.com for more information on sponsorship. You get to choose the Disney character they are named after!

The puppies will be available to go home on May 31. If you are interested in meeting the litter and choosing a puppy, fill out an application at novysark.org.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

