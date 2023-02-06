Adoptable Pets of the Week: The ‘Noodle’ Family

Pups were rescued from living in a crate 24/7, were, ‘pretty much starved’ says rescue

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is a special group of noodle-named pups and a mama dog from True Natured Rescue in Paso Robles.

Meet the noodle family: Penne and her puppies, linguini (male), fettuccini (female), ravioli (male) and rigatoni (female). Penne is about 11 months old and “as sweet as pie,” according to the rescue. She is a terrier/hound mix that is great with kids, cats, potbellied pigs, and other dogs. She is leash and potty trained. Penne is still working on basic commands as she is still a pup herself. Penne and her four puppies came from a home in Bakersfield. They were living in a crate 24/7 and the shelter believes they were “pretty much starved.” A Good Samaritan reached out to a local shelter and they were referred to True Natured.

The family was brought to North County Animal Hospital about an hour after arrival. At the vet, we discovered not only were they severely emaciated but also riddled with parasites. “To determine if there were any other issues, poop samples were collected where we saw what exactly these cuties were eating. We were heartbroken to see aluminum foil, magazines, puppy pads, and nuts,” said shelter founder Alexandra Serino. “Mama Penne is truly amazing. She is loving, silly, and oh-so sweet. Despite being starved she does not resource guard but is extremely food motivated when it comes to training.”

Mama Penne is an “in your lap” kind of pup and only wants love, Serino says. She does enjoy going for hikes, meeting new people, and exploring. She would be a great companion to bring to restaurants, breweries, wineries or really anywhere you go. She is smart and has a kind and easygoing disposition. She will come vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped.

The pups will come with two vaccinations, flea and tick treatment, and undergo deworming treatments. They will need one more vaccination which the rescue will happily do for local adopters, for free. They will all require an adoption application, home check, and adoption fee.

If you are interested in Penne or any of the puppies, email the rescue at TrueNaturedRescue@gmail.com.

