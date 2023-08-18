Paso Robles News|Friday, August 18, 2023
Adult crafters invited to paint a sugar skull with the library 

Posted: 5:59 am, August 18, 2023 by News Staff

Register Sept. 8-22 for Oct. 7 event

– Adult crafters are invited to improve their crafting abilities with the Paso Robles Library’s monthly craft series, Crafting with Adults.

Register Sept. 8-22 to join the library at a live painting event on Oct. 7, where participants will receive special paints and in-person instruction on how to paint their own sugar skull aprons in honor of Latino Heritage Month.

Registration is required for each participant. This activity is designed for ages 16+.

 

