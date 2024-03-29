Adventist Health, Tenet Health finalize acquisition of local hospitals

All insurance plans will continue to be accepted

– The Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital teams have officially merged with Adventist Health, as of today. This integration encompasses associated physician practices and imaging centers.

Both former Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital facilities commenced operations today under new designations: Adventist Health Sierra Vista and Adventist Health Twin Cities, situated in San Luis Obispo County. The hospitals are now part of Adventist Health’s newly established Central Coast Service Area.

Earlier today, at 12:01 a.m., Kerry L. Heinrich, President and CEO of Adventist Health, participated in hospital rounds at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center alongside physicians and care team members.

“It was truly a privilege to round on patients this morning, an invigorating experience with an incredible team of clinicians,” said Heinrich. “I am grateful for the opportunity to expand our mission to the Central California Coast. We are committed to providing access to the full continuum of care that our patients deserve and is absolutely essential to the community.”

Eleze Armstrong, formerly COO of Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and most recently CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital, will serve as interim CEO for both Adventist Health Twin Cities and Adventist Health Sierra Vista, effective immediately.

Despite the transition, patient care will remain uninterrupted. All insurance plans will continue to be accepted, ensuring seamless access to care. Patients are encouraged to maintain their appointments and visit their regular providers, medical offices, and facilities as usual.

