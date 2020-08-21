Advertise in the new Templeton Map

–Access Publishing is preparing it’s annual Templeton Area Map for publication and there are advertising spaces available for local businesses. “Last year’s maps are all gone so now is your chance to be included on the new one,” says publisher Scott Brennan.

“With so many changes to the way businesses are serving customers these days, this is a great way to get your message out that you are open,” he said.

Over 10,000 high-quality glossy maps will be distributed throughout Templeton including at hotels, retail stores, professional offices, wineries, restaurants, and more.

It’s handed out to visitors and residents at the Templeton Chamber of Commerce and the Templeton Community Services District offices. “It’s an excellent guide for tourists and locals alike,” Brennan says.

Advertising spots for this 2020 map are still available. Additionally, there are advertising opportunities in the Templeton Community Guide online for businesses and organizations trying to reach the community.

For information on advertising on the Templeton Map, call (805) 226-9890

Templeton is located south of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County, Calif. The population was measured by the last US Census at 7,753. The population demographic is 78-percent White, less than 1-percent Black, 2-percent Asian and 1-percent Native American or Native Hawaiian, 5-percent identify as another race or ethnicity, or two or more races. About 14-percent of residents are of Hispanic or Latino origin. The median income is $72,854 and the median home value is $638,000, according to Zillow. Approximately 29-percent of Templeton residents have a bachelor’s degree, 93-percent are high school graduates. – Source

