Time to advertise and reach new tourists in SLO County Visitors Guide

SLO County Visitors Guide celebrates 50th edition

The new year is upon us and so are millions of travelers excited to explore San Luis Obispo County. “Now is the time to advertise your business to the rush of tourists coming to our county,” says Scott Brennan, publisher of the San Luis Obispo County Visitor’s Guide.

Access Publishing is preparing its spring edition now – it will mark the 50th edition of the quarterly guide. The tourist magazine is celebrating its 12th anniversary as the #1 travel guide in the county. It boasts 120,000 readers around San Luis Obispo County with distribution to over 650 hotels and visitor hot spots. The spring edition is one of the most popular among readers and advertisers.

“It’s more than a visitor’s guide, it’s a lifestyle magazine for everyone who enjoys San Luis Obispo County,” says Brennan. “It’s a great time to advertise to the 8 million people who visit the county every year and spend over $1 billion.”

The SLO County Visitors Guide features local wine tasting, restaurants, attractions, spas, lodging, shopping, art galleries, museums, golf courses and events throughout its 100-plus pages. A favorite feature for tourists is the comprehensive Paso Robles wine tasting map.

The guide gets great feedback from advertisers. “Our ad in the Visitors Guide was one of the best avenues for bringing in new customers this past year, especially from hotels! Access Publishing does a really nice job developing crisp clear and colorful ads, and provides a lot of great descriptions of our Central Coast Communities. Great investment for your business!” – Susan Stewart, Beads By The Bay, Morro Bay.

Scott and Beth Brennan of Paso Robles started the magazine in 2007 with the vision of offering tourists a complete guide to the county. It’s layed out into city sections with beautiful photography, in-depth articles, detailed maps and recommendations, called “Favorite Places.”

The SLO County Visitors Guide covers San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, Pismo Beach, Shell Beach, Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Cayucos, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Margarita, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles and San Miguel. It’s similar to Vintages magazine.

Call today and ask for the New Year’s Special offer – (805) 226-9890

Additional information on the visitor’s guide

• The deadline is January 17.

• Click here for an advertising rate card.

• Click to view or order a copy of the current edition.

• Click to become a Visitors Guide distributor.

• Next edition is published Feb. 15.

• Sign up for a year and save 25%

• Call for more information (805) 226-9890

• Or email scott@accesspublishing.com

About Access Publishing

Access Publishing was founded in 2006 by Scott and Beth Brennan. The Paso Robles-based business has 10 creative and hardworking employees. The company creates magazines, guides, and directories, including the Paso Robles Daily News, and provides Internet marketing, local search optimization, search engine marketing, web design, blog writing, graphic design, and printing services in San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

Share this post!