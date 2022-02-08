Access Publishing seeking advertising sales representative

– Access Publishing and the Paso Robles Daily News are seeking applicants for an advertising sales representative position.

Job Purpose:

The advertising sales representative position is responsible for sales of print and online advertising and marketing services in the San Luis Obispo County area. The new representative will manage and successfully execute the sales process including lead generation, prospect qualification, face-to-face meetings, contract negotiations, and closing. They will serve as the lead sales contact for the project from sales generation to sales close and ongoing service of clients.

This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Paso Robles office. The majority of daily work is inside sales with outside appointments and networking opportunities.

Primary products to sell and represent:

– San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

– Paso Robles Daily News

– A-Town Daily News

– Business website design

– Online marketing

– Additional print publications

Primary Responsibilities:

– Prospecting/lead generation

– Cold calling and setting appointments

– Client qualification

– Client presentations

– Face to face meetings

– Contract creation and negotiation

– Closing clients

– Obtaining client referrals

– Networking activities in San Luis Obispo County

– Setting goals and priorities

– Daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly reporting

– Assist with strategy, direction, and planning

– Maintain client relationships

– Continuous communication with staff to ensure a consistent message

Key Traits/Characteristics/Experience

– Strong interpersonal and communication skills

– Comfortable building relationships by phone

– Technically skilled and driven to innovate sales methods

– Ability to paint the big picture

– Working with business owners

– Goal-oriented and track record of goal achievement

– Detailed oriented

– Customer service background

– Ability to convince others of a need

– Experience in selling both product and service

– Strong belief in the product

– High ambition and discipline

– Experience in consultative sales

Position Statistics

– Quota achievement

– Appointments set

– Demos completed

– New client acquisition

Access Publishing is located at 607 Creston Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446. Access Publishing is an equal opportunity employer.

Please submit resumes by email to beth@accesspublishing.com.

