After outcry, state restores $10 million to widen Hwy. 46’s ‘Blood Alley’

–A project to widen the final section of Highway 46 East in San Luis Obispo County is back on track after state transportation officials agreed to restore millions of dollars in funding that had previously been diverted to rail infrastructure, according to a report in the Tribune.

Central Coast residents, transportation planners, and lawmakers were dismayed in October when a Caltrans proposal suggested pulling $15 million allocated for widening the Antelope Grade and adding a median east of the notorious Highway 46-Highway 41 Cholame “Y” intersection.

But Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, (R-San Luis Obispo,) announced on Tuesday $10.3 million of that money would be restored after his office, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) and community members lobbied the state to return the funding.

Read the full article in the SLO Tribune

