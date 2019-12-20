Paso Robles News|Friday, December 20, 2019
You are here: Home » Top Stories » After outcry, state restores $10 million to widen Hwy. 46’s ‘Blood Alley’
  • Follow Us!

After outcry, state restores $10 million to widen Hwy. 46’s ‘Blood Alley’ 

Posted: 8:46 am, December 20, 2019 by News Staff
crash cholame y aug. 28

A photo from a crash at the ‘Cholame Y’ on Aug. 28 of this year.

–A project to widen the final section of Highway 46 East in San Luis Obispo County is back on track after state transportation officials agreed to restore millions of dollars in funding that had previously been diverted to rail infrastructure, according to a report in the Tribune.

Central Coast residents, transportation planners, and lawmakers were dismayed in October when a Caltrans proposal suggested pulling $15 million allocated for widening the Antelope Grade and adding a median east of the notorious Highway 46-Highway 41 Cholame “Y” intersection.

But Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, (R-San Luis Obispo,) announced on Tuesday $10.3 million of that money would be restored after his office, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) and community members lobbied the state to return the funding.

Read the full article in the SLO Tribune

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.