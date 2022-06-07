AIDS/Lifecycle bike riders arriving in Paso Robles today

Participants are LGBTQ+ or allies from nearly every state and 14 countries

– Thousands of cyclists and volunteer roadies have embarked on a 545-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles united by a common cause: fighting to end HIV and AIDS. AIDS/LifeCycle raises millions of dollars annually to support the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Participants are HIV-negative or living with HIV, LGBTQ+, and allies, ages 18 to 81, and from nearly every state and 14 countries.

The ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara Counties this week. The cyclists will use the state highway system during the daytime hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the following locations:

On Monday, June 6, the riders left Harvey West Park in Santa Cruz and used portions of southbound State Route 1 and US Highway 101 ending their day at San Lorenzo County Park in King City in Monterey County.

On Tuesday, June 7, the riders will leave King City and use a portion of southbound US Highway 101 before reaching the Paso Robles Fairgrounds in San Luis Obispo County.

On Wednesday, June 8, the cyclists will leave Paso Robles using Hwy. 46 West to Hwy. 1 south through Morro Bay to Highway 101 reaching Preisker Park in Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County.

On Thursday, June 9, the cyclists will leave Santa Maria towards State Route 1 and continue south ending their day at Riverbend Park in Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.

On Friday, June 10, the riders will leave Lompoc and use State Route 1 and US Highway 101 towards southern Santa Barbara County before ending their day at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura County.

The ride debuted in 1994 as the California AIDS Ride before it was reconfigured to what is known today as AIDS/LifeCycle, the world’s largest annual HIV/AIDS fundraiser. AIDS/LifeCycle is a fully supported, 545-mile bike ride—not a race—that raises important awareness about the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic, in addition to funding critical services such as HIV testing and screenings for other sexually transmitted infections, HIV medical care, harm reduction, prevention services including PrEP, and more.

“Year-after-year, AIDS/LifeCycle continues to be a critical way that we raise support for HIV services, increase awareness about the impact of HIV, and come together in solidarity as a community,” said Tyler TerMeer, PhD, CEO of San Francisco AIDS Foundation and 12-time ride participant. “We are able to provide lifesaving services in our community, that contribute to our city’s goal of getting to zero new HIV infections, thanks to the enduring commitment of AIDS/LifeCycle participants.”

In the seven days it takes the riders to reach Los Angeles, more than 650 people in the United States will contract HIV, according to event organizers. Despite remarkable progress that has been made since the disease was first discovered in 1981, there are currently 1.2 million people living with HIV nationwide and an estimated 34,000 will contract HIV this year. One in seven people living with HIV nationwide is not aware of their status. Since the California AIDS Ride first began, participants have raised more than $286 million and completed more than 63,000 journeys on bikes from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

“After more than 40 years, the fight to end this epidemic continues,” said Joe Hollendoner, incoming CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. “The contributions of thousands of people who are part of the AIDS/LifeCycle community—riders, roadies, staff, and donors—provide the resources necessary to continue this fight. The donations, through hard work and determination, support medical care and social services to those living with HIV and make it possible to offer prevention tools, such as PrEP, to people most at risk of becoming infected. I am so proud to be a part of this community that continues to fight every day to bring an end to this epidemic.”

Advertisement

Related