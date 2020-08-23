Air quality improves for Paso Robles as fires still burn

–Paso Robles Air quality improved from “very unhealthy” on Saturday to “moderate” by Sunday morning, according to SLO Clean Air. Conditions continue to be dependent on the fires, containment efforts, and weather and wind patterns.

Click here to see an air quality map and more information about local alerts: https://www.slocleanair.org/air-quality/air-forecasting-map.php

Fires burning near Paso Robles

Hundreds of fires are now burning in Califonia, with more fires expected to ignite due to expected dry thunderstorms possible Sunday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Any thunderstorms that occur will bring the potential for new fire starts and erratic gusty winds. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued.

• The Dolan Fire burning south of Big Sur grew to 14,000 acres by Saturday evening and is 10-percent contained, according to an incident report. That fire is burning north of Limekiln State Park and is threatening the communities of Partington, Big Sur and Lucia, as well as multiple businesses, communications sites, parks and recreational sites.

• The River Fire burning South of Salinas has burned at least 48,424 acres and was 15-percent contained as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire reports.

• The Carmel Fire located near Carmel Valley Road, 3.5 East of Carmel Valley Village has burned 6,695 and is 10-percent contained as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire reports.

• The Castle Fire east of Visalia is burning in the Giant Sequoia National Monument. It has burned 2,000 acres by Saturday evening, the Fresno Bee reports.

• The largest group of blazes, the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, is now the second-largest fire in state history. It has charred more than 339,968 acres across five Northern California counties, including Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa, ABC News reports. It is now 10-percent contained.

• The CZU August Lightning Complex burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties grew slowly on Saturday to 67,000 acres. It is 5-percent contained. The fire burned through Big Basin Redwoods State Park, SF Gate reports.

California State Parks asks visitors to stay away

–California State Parks issued a statement over the weekend urging the public to avoid traveling to impacted park units particularly in Santa Cruz, Sonoma Coast, Monterey & Bay Area due to wildfires & safety concerns. Air quality remains poor. For the latest updates on park closures, please visit http://parks.ca.gov/incidents.

