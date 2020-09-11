Air quality in SLO County improves due to marine layer

–Cal Fire issued the following press release in regards to the smoke in San Luis Obispo County skies and fires that are impacting the state:

While you may be noticing an increase in smoke and ash in the skies today, there are no current vegetation fires in San Luis Obispo County. The smoke you are seeing is from the Dolan Fire in Monterey County combined with smoke from multiple fires throughout Northern California. As of this morning’s report, the Dolan Fire has grown to over 110,000 acres and has spread south of Nacimiento-Ferguson Road, and onto US Army property at Fort Hunter Liggett. For more information on the Dolan Fire, click here.

Air Pollution Control District (APCD) regulatory monitors are showing good air quality index across SLO County. This is likely due to upper-level smoke (not at ground level), coupled with the marine layer on the coast. Click here for more detailed information.

Please keep in mind that conditions can change quickly, if you see ash falling, or smell smoke Air District officials recommend you take precautions and reduce your exposure to the smoke. All adults and children should:

Head indoors and remain indoors, if possible

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent letting additional smoke inside

