Alecia Moore aka Pink to discuss winemaking on Instagram

Tablas Creek Vineyard proprietor Jason Haas will host a live conversation

– On Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Tablas Creek Vineyard proprietor Jason Haas will host a live conversation on Instagram with special guest Alecia Moore, known as the recording artist Pink. Moore is also the winemaker and co-owner of Two Wolves Wine.

These Instagram live discussions, organized by Haas, frequently feature guests from various sectors of the industry. This week, the spotlight will be on Moore, whose winemaking venture emphasizes organic and regenerative farming practices.

Two Wolves Wine is a label committed to organic and regenerative farming practices.

Interested individuals can tune in on Wednesday via the Tablas Creek Instagram feed.

Share To Social Media