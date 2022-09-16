‘Alfredo the Magnificent’ to perform at Paso Robles Library

Interactive magic show perfect for young budding magicians

– Broadway and film veteran Duffy Hudson will present Alfredo the Magnificent at the Paso Robles City Library on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. This interactive magic show is perfect for budding magicians ages five and up, but fun for the whole family.

Free tickets are required for entry and will be available at the Paso Robles Children’s Library desk 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Space is limited so attendees should come early to ensure their spot.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related