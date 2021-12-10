Alice Cooper coming to Vina Robles

– Alice Cooper with special guest Ace Frehley will perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on April 23, 2022. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m.

Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic band of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie.

Alice’s universally acclaimed 2021 album, Detroit Stories is available via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at No. 1 upon release in February.

The Associated Press called Detroit Stories “a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced him,” while Entertainment Weekly proclaimed the release “a love letter from Cooper to his city, and one that encourages a deep dive into his own back catalog and that of his peers.” Variety deemed the album “a delicious tip of the hat to ‘70s classics such as ‘Killer’ and ‘School’s Out’ without sounding like a throwback.

