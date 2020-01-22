Alice Cooper coming to Vina Robles

–Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper that he will be touring North America with Tesla and special guest Lita Ford. Cooper has extended his “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show, which debuted in the Summer of 2019, into 2020. The Summer 2020 leg of the tour kicks off May 30 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. A service charge is added to each ticket price.

In other Alice Cooper news, the artist released his The Breadcrumbs EP, a tribute to some of the garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit, last year via earMUSIC. Inspired by the city’s punk scene in the late ’60s and early ’70s, the Detroit-born icon returned to his roots and the raw garage sound his fans love. The Bob Ezrin-produced EP consists of six brand new recordings. Check out “Detroit City 2020” here or “East Side Story” here. Alice and Ezrin are also working on a full-length album that follows up The Breadcrumbs EP and is also inspired by the Detroit rock scene.

