Alice in Chains to return to Vina Robles this October

Tickets go on sale Thursday

– Rock back Alice in Chains returns to Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Saturday, Oct. 7. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster starting Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m.

Alice In Chains recently toured in support of Rainier Fog, which hit No. 1 across Billboard’s Rock, Alternative, and Hard Music Charts and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. They will also be joining Guns N’ Roses for some of their 2023 North American tour dates.

Over the course of their career, the band (vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney, bassist Mike Inez, and vocalist/guitarist William DuVall) has garnered multiple Grammy nominations, sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and amassed a diehard international fanbase whose members number in the millions.

Their discography features some of the biggest and most important albums in rock history, including 1992’s quadruple-platinum-certified Dirt, 1994’s triple-platinum-certified EP Jar of Flies, which was the first EP in music history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, and 1995’s self-titled double-platinum-certified Alice In Chains, which also entered the Billboard Top 200 at No. 1. They returned in grand style in 2009 with the critically acclaimed Black Gives Way To Blue, which hit No. 1 across the rock and alternative charts, earned a Grammy nomination, was certified Gold, and was hailed by Vice as “a record that’s as powerful as anything the band has done.”

