–The City of Paso Robles has sent a reminder to the community that all fireworks are illegal in the City of Paso Robles. Using fireworks in the city limits is punishable by fines up to $1000.

Even “Safe and Sane” fireworks are illegal in Paso Robles, and can be dangerous – sparklers burn at over 1800 degrees and cause burn injuries to children each year. For more information about fireworks safety, visit this link from the Consumer Product Safety Commission: https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks

The sale and possession of fireworks are illegal in most of SLO County, but there are exceptions. “Safe & sane” fireworks, which do not fly or explode, are allowed in the following communities:

Unincorporated areas of San Miguel, Templeton & Oceano, only within their respective community services districts.

“Safe & sane” fireworks are legal in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay.

