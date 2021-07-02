Paso Robles News|Friday, July 2, 2021
All fireworks are illegal in the City of Paso Robles 

July 2, 2021

All fireworks are illegal in the City of Paso Robles

Using fireworks is punishable by fines up to $1000

–The City of Paso Robles has sent a reminder to the community that all fireworks are illegal in the City of Paso Robles. Using fireworks in the city limits is punishable by fines up to $1000.

Even “Safe and Sane” fireworks are illegal in Paso Robles, and can be dangerous – sparklers burn at over 1800 degrees and cause burn injuries to children each year. For more information about fireworks safety, visit this link from the Consumer Product Safety Commission: https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks

The sale and possession of fireworks are illegal in most of SLO County, but there are exceptions. “Safe & sane” fireworks, which do not fly or explode, are allowed in the following communities:

  • Unincorporated areas of San Miguel, Templeton & Oceano, only within their respective community services districts.
  • “Safe & sane” fireworks are legal in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay.

 

