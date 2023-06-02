Allegretto Vineyard Resort awarded AAA 4-Diamond status

Resort hotel awarded distinction for the 7th year in a row

– Allegretto Vineyard Resort in Paso Robles has been awarded the AAA 4 Diamond Resort indication for the 7th consecutive year.

“We are incredibly honored and proud to receive the AAA 4 Diamond Resort designation for the 7th consecutive year,” said Rich Verruni, General Manager of the Allegretto Vineyard Resort. “This accolade is a true reflection of our dedicated team’s unwavering passion for creating extraordinary experiences and exceeding the expectations of our guests. We owe our success to the collective effort and tireless commitment of our entire staff.”

Allegretto’s offerings include a boutique spa, culinary offerings, a wine-tasting lounge, and expansive gardens, to name a few. The resort is the vision of Douglas Ayres, who says his hope is that this “atmosphere of intention will inspire all who visit to contemplate, dream, or imagine new heights in their inner, professional, and family life.”

For more information about the Allegretto Vineyard Resort, visit https://www.allegrettovineyardresort.com/.

