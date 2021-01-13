Almond Acres Charter Academy accepting K-8 students

–Jan. 15 marks the start of Almond Acres Charter Academy’s open enrollment period for the 2021-2022 school year. During this time, those interested in attending Almond Acres Charter Academy (AACA) next year are encouraged to submit a request for enrollment which can be found on the AACA website www.almondacres.com. Requests for K-8th grade are being accepted. Open enrollment will extend through March 15. If at the end of open enrollment there are more applicants than spaces available in any grade level, then a random public lottery will take place. After March 15, requests will be taken and classes will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

AACA is hosting virtual campus tours and enrollment presentations in the coming months. These will provide the opportunity to meet online with Executive Director, Bob Bourgault, and learn about AACA’s philosophy and framework.

Virtual campus tours & enrollment presentations:

Jan 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Feb 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Feb 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Mar 2 at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit the AACA website at www.almondacres.com or call the office at (805) 467-2095.

