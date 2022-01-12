Almond Acres Charter Academy accepting K-8 students

Open enrollment for 2021-22 starts Jan. 15

– Jan. 15 marks the start of Almond Acres Charter Academy’s open enrollment period for the 2022-2023 school year. During this time, those interested in attending Almond Acres Charter Academy (AACA) next year are encouraged to submit a request for enrollment which can be found on the AACA website www.almondacres.com. Requests for K-8th grade are being accepted. Open enrollment will extend through March 15. If at the end of open enrollment there are more applicants than spaces available in any grade level, then a random, public drawing will take place. After March 15, requests will be taken and classes will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

AACA is hosting campus tours and enrollment presentations in the coming months. Tours will provide the opportunity to meet online with Executive Director, Bob Bourgault, and learn about AACA’s philosophy and framework.

Campus tours & enrollment presentations

Virtual Tour/Presentation 2/9 at 11 a.m.

Live & Virtual Tour/Presentation 2/9 at 6 p.m. (Spanish)

Live Tour/Presentation 2/16 at 6 p.m.

Live Tour/Presentation 3/2 at 6 p.m.

Virtual Tour/Presentation 3/9 6 p.m.

For more information, please visit the AACA website at www.almondacres.com or call the office at (805) 221-8550.

