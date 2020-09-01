Almond Acres Charter Academy threatened with school closure by county education office

–Almond Acres Charter Academy (AACA), a public charter school serving students and families in the area since 2012, is being threatened with closure if their charter petition to expand their school in Paso Robles is denied by the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education’s Board of Trustees. The vote, which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m., will be open to the public, and will take place online.

“This denial is based on incorrect financial concerns as well as false claims that Almond Acres Charter Academy will not be able to function as a successful school,” said Ed Surber, AACA board member and parent. “Almond Acres Charter Academy has served hundreds of families for eight years under the guidance and support of James Brescia. Suddenly, and under false pretenses, he is recommending that our petition is denied, which threatens the school’s survival.”

The school has held a series of meetings with the community members, Surber noted, as well as the Office of Education and parents, who’ve defended their children’s education as the school looks to expand into a new building in Paso Robles, where the school began.

Almond Acres is asking parents, community members, and concerned citizens to contact the members of the board of trustees in advance of the vote to encourage them to vote “no” on the recommendation to deny the schools’ charter petition.

