Almond Acres Charter Academy to host red carpet gala fundraiser

‘Old Hollywood Glamour’ theme of the event

– Almond Acres Charter Academy has announced its upcoming fundraising event, “A Red Carpet Gala – Old Hollywood Glamour.” The annual event is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2023, running from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will take place at the Almond Acres campus, located at 1145 Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

Community members who want to support local youth are invited to partake in an evening of dining, entertainment, and gaming. General admission tickets encompass a variety of offerings, including appetizers, a catered dinner courtesy of Open Range Catering, dessert, access to an open bar, and the opportunity to participate in casino games. Additionally, the gala will feature live and silent auctions aimed at generating funds to support various school programs. Attendees are encouraged to dress in vintage Hollywood glamour, ready to grace the red carpet.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the students of Almond Acres Charter Academy.

For ticket purchases, donations of auction items, or event sponsorship, visit www.almondacres.com/gala.

