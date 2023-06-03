Almond Acres eighth grade class promotes to high school

Promotion ceremony slated for next Tuesday

– Almond Acres Charter Academy is celebrating the promotion to high school from eighth grade on Tuesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. This celebration is being held inside of the gym on the Almond Acres campus. Some of these eighth graders have been going to Almond Acres since kindergarten.

While the eighth-grade class stated they are looking forward to new opportunities in high school, the students also reflected on their experience at the small, close-knit charter school. They have also contributed so much to the school, as they were involved in electives like leadership and the yearbook.

This class also enjoyed participating in activities and sports, such as girls’ and boys’ basketball, volleyball, and ultimate frisbee. The students took a trip to the Pioneer Museum and went to Camp Keep, an outdoor science camp, for an entire week. This eighth-grade class also participated in the school’s 2022 drama production, The Lion King Jr.

The eighth graders may be taking the next step toward their future but will be leaving their own mark on this charter school.

“I am always impressed with what our 8th graders are capable of doing,” said Mr. Wilson, Middle Science Teacher at AACA, “I’ve known nearly all of them since they were 6th graders when we went into the shutdown. We’ve been through so much together, so many changes. In moments of clarity and serenity, I’m able to see them for who they are: amazing kids on the cusp of their lives, open to radical changes, and able to adjust to shifting times. This was the first full year in our new location. And while there were challenges and adjustments to be made, they met them with maturity and flexibility and rose to be the best versions of themselves. I look forward to seeing them in 1 or 2 or more years as they continue to grow and develop into amazing citizens capable of anything they put their mind to.”

“I have tremendously enjoyed teaching this year’s group of 8th graders,” said Mrs. Robbins, Middle School ELA teacher at AACA, “Each student brings unique and valuable assets to their classes at AACA, such as great discussion skills, respect for their classmates, and a willingness to think outside the box. I know this group of students will do great not only next year in high school but also in their continuing education and future careers. Congrats on your hard work and best of luck going forward!”

-Written by Almond Acres eighth graders Charlotte Surber and Ian Eisenzimmer.

Share To Social Media