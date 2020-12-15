Almond Acres Academy families celebrate groundbreaking in Paso Robles

School makes significant steps toward new facility as construction process gets under way

–Almond Acres Academy, a tuition-free, public charter school successfully serving students and families in the area since 2012, is celebrating its new school building becoming a reality for students to enjoy beginning in the fall of 2021.

A recent groundbreaking began the construction of a new campus on Niblick Road just west of Creston Road in Paso Robles at the site of a former church.

“The road back here has been a bit long, but we finally have our new home in sight,” said Robert Bourgault, executive director. “The Paso Robles community has welcomed us back, and we are so very grateful to build a permanent home here for our families. With our new building, we’ll be able to serve more students in their quests to become the very best versions of themselves.”

Earlier this fall, once the school’s charter petition was approved, groundbreaking began the construction process on the new 32,000 square foot building, which is being built specifically to support Almond Acres’ unique educational experience, adding even more meaning and functionality in its mission of educating the whole child.

“This building is more than a school. It’s going to be a complete, immersive learning environment,” said Natalie Gale, Almond Acres mom and school advocate. “I can’t wait to have my kids experience a return to Almond Acres next fall for the remainder of their formative educational years.”

Almond Acres is celebrating the new building with regular school updates, and in this season of gratitude and celebration, wants to thank the community for their support. At the groundbreaking ceremony (watch a flyover of the socially distant event here) these community members were honored for their support:

Almond Acres offers special thanks to:

AACA Families, Faculty and Staff

The Founders: Ms. Ogorsolka, Ms. Martin, Ms. Colegrove, Ms. Baker, Ms. Doherty, Mr. Fotinakes, Ms. Sandlin, and Ms. Wommack

The Almond Acres School Board: Samer Mohamed, Justin Perino, Don Goldammer, Salvador Cota, Katrina Mohamed, Edward Surber, and Abby Stoltzfus

Robert & Susie Bourgault, Debbie Arnold, John Peschong, Dr. James Brescia, Curt Dubost, John Hamon, Steve Gregory, Maria Garcia, Tom Bordonaro, Sheriff Ian Parkinson, Stephanie Ulibarri, Chris Bausch, Joel Peterson, Christopher Arend, Lance Gannon, Dee Lacey, Chuck Desmond, Doug Ayres, Larry Werner, Leo Castillo, Diane Ward, and Jerry Simmons

Almond Acres is launching open enrollments for the 2021-22 school year on Jan. 15, 2021 and is searching for a new community Board member to join the family. For more information, visit almondacres.com.

About Almond Acres

Almond Acres Charter Academy is a public, tuition-free K-8 school that employs credentialed teachers and administers state-mandated testing to provide families in northern SLO County an additional choice in public education. The school is currently located in San Miguel and is open to all students in all communities. AACA’s mission is to help students succeed academically and socially by educating the whole child: heart, mind, body and soul. Learn more at almondacres.com.

Learn more about the new school location at this Almond Acres Academy blog post, Philosophy to Facility. Follow Almond Acres Academy on Facebook.

Share this post!

email

Related