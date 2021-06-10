Almond Acres flagship class celebrates eighth grade promotion
First kindergarten class at AACA will be promoted to high school–Almond Acres Charter Academy is celebrating the promotion to high school of their eighth-grade class on Wednesday, 6/09 at 6:09 pm. The celebration is being held at the outdoor amphitheater on Lillian Larsen’s campus. This year, the first kindergarten class at AACA will be promoted to high school.
While the eighth-grade class stated they are looking forward to new opportunities in high school, the students also reflected on their experience at the small, close-knit charter school. Many of them have participated in many school plays in the past and wanted to do something special this year as a whole class. Instead of a live play, this year the eighth-grade class created a movie. They have also contributed to the school, as they were involved in Leadership and have also donated food and money to a couple of specific nonprofit organizations. The class also enjoys activities, and this year they have enjoyed girls & boys volleyball, ultimate frisbee, and an art tour at the Allegretto Resort. Even though the class will be leaving Almond Acres they are creating a design for the courtyard at the new school campus.
The eighth-graders may be taking the next step toward their future but will be leaving their own mark on the charter school.
“I couldn't be prouder of these 8th-grade students! said Mrs. Brabenec, kindergarten teacher at AACA. "The group includes students from our very first AACA Kindergarten class, which makes them near and dear to my heart. It has been so rewarding to watch them take the character traits and habits of mind we have been practicing for the last nine years and apply them to academics, sports, and community service. I am so grateful for the leadership they have demonstrated at school and can't wait to see where their paths take them from here. As such, the graduating 8th graders spent numerous hours giving back with their time and abilities. The 8th graders will be remembered for their contributions to both their school and community.
Written by Almond Acres eighth-graders Colton Baker and Brandon McWilliams
