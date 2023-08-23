Almond Acres holds ribbon cutting for new playground

Playground was previously pending installment due to lack of funds

– Almond Acres Charter Academy in Paso Robles recently welcomed all students to an outdoor assembly to showcase and host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new playground. The public charter school located at 1145 Niblick Road has been occupied since December 2021, yet the playground was pending installment due to a lack of funds. Almond Acres’ annual Gala (and largest fundraiser of the year) was held in October of 2022 and the remaining funds were raised to complete the installation.

The charming playground was designed and installed by Daniels Woodland located in Paso Robles and the installation was managed by Moose Landscaping of Templeton.

“This playground has been on everyone’s mind daily,” says Student Affairs and Facilities Coordinator Leo Castillo. “Our families, staff, and especially students have been eager to see it come to fruition. The day has finally come to enjoy this homage to our school’s small beginnings and the vision that Daniels Woodland created for us.”

Dahlia M., a 1st grader of Almond Acres says that her favorite things about the playground are the slide, the hidden monkey bars, and the balloons brought for the celebration.

