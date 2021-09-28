Almond Country Quilt Guild Auction happening Nov. 6 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Posted: 6:00 am, September 28, 2021 by News Staff

almond countryAuction will feature ‘not just your grandmother’s quilts’

– The Almond Country Quilt Guild will be holding its annual quilt auction on Saturday, Nov. 6. The auction will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 940 Creston Road in Paso Robles. Doors will open at 6 p.m. to for the silent auction and viewing of the live auction quilts. The live auction will start at 7 p.m.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Cancer Support Community and Lumina Alliance (formally RISE and Stand Strong). There is no cost to attend the event so please come and join us for a fun evening. There will be a wide assortment of quilts and quilted wearable’s to bid on.

