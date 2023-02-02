Alzheimer’s Association hosting free research reception in Templeton

Guests are invited to attend a presentation on the latest Alzheimer’s research, enjoy refreshments

– The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free research reception for San Luis Obispo County area residents at the Templeton Tennis Ranch next Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and attend a presentation on the latest Alzheimer’s research, delivered by Alzheimer’s Association Program Director and Research Champion Susan Howland, who has a master’s of science in Gerontology.

“We are in a monumental time where we are reaching significant research breakthroughs with dementia and brain health,” said Lindsey Leonard, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter. “Alzheimer’s is a devastating, fatal disease that does not stop for anyone, so it is important and inspiring for people to learn about the incredible work that is being done in the world of research.”

To RSVP, visit bit.ly/alzresearch2023 or email lmleonard@alz.org. There is no cost to attend.

In California, there are currently over 700,000 people aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s, along with their 1.12 million unpaid caregivers. According to Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, the disease kills more than prostate cancer and breast cancer combined.

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to a new Alzheimer’s treatment, lecanemab. Following the approval of aduhelm in June of 2021, this is the second approved treatment that changes the course of Alzheimer’s disease in a meaningful way for people in the early stages of the disease.

“While these treatments are not cures for the disease, they are a great step forward and a large testament to the progress that is being made towards our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” Leonard said.

Currently, the Alzheimer’s Association is investing over $310 million in more than 950 projects in 48 countries.

The California Central Coast Chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association serves San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties. Visit alz.org/cacentralcoast or call (800) 272-3900 for more information.

