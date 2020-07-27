Amanda Donovan named Paso Robles interim fire captain/paramedic

–The Paso Robles Fire Department recently announced it is welcoming Amanda Donovan on her new assignment as interim fire captain/paramedic for the City of Paso Robles.

Donovan began her fire service career as a reserve with Morro Bay Fire Department from 1999-2003. She later worked as a full-time paramedic for San Luis Ambulance for five years before joining Paso Robles Fire Department in 2003.

Donovan has been actively involved with the North County Technical Rescue Team, EMS Quality Improvement, Strategic Planning Committee, Rescue Task Force training, and the department’s Training Advisory Group.

Donovan resides in Morro Bay with her husband and two children.

