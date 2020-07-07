Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins named Ancient Peaks Winery’s executive vice president

–Ancient Peaks Winery announced this week that Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins has been named the winery’s executive vice president, reflecting expanded responsibilities beyond her prior role as vice president of operations.

“Amanda has long been a valuable asset to the Ancient Peaks management team,” said Doug Filipponi, viticulturist, and co-owner of Ancient Peaks Winery. “In light of her past performance and leadership through these difficult times, we are happy to announce her promotion to executive vice president.”

Wittstrom-Higgins is a fourth-generation Paso Robles native and graduate of Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. She has been with Ancient Peaks since the winery’s launch in 2006.

In 2019, Wittstrom-Higgins was on the cover on Wine Enthusiast’s “40 Under 40” issue featuring “the trailblazers who are redefining the industry as we know it.” In 2017, she co-founded Wine Speak Paso Robles, one of California’s premier industry trade events. A year later, she founded Dream Big Darling, a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring the next generation of female leaders in the wine and spirits industry.

As the winery’s executive vice president, Wittstrom-Higgins is responsible for overseeing the winery’s operating performance, strategic planning and financial goals. She will also continue to oversee the winery’s daily operations. Her accomplishments at Ancient Peaks include leading significant year-over-year sales increases and ongoing distribution expansion. She has also been instrumental in helping develop the winery’s direct-to-consumer sales programs, including the winery’s tasting room and wine club operations. She also drives the winery’s innovative internship program for local college students and graduates.

“I believe that Ancient Peaks is positioned for continued success and I look forward to being an integral part of it,” Wittstrom-Higgins said. “Our team here is very talented, and together we believe that the sky is the limit.”

Visit www.AncientPeaks.com for more information.

