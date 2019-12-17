Amber Alert suspect detained thanks in part to good Samaritans in Cambria

–On Monday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an Amber Alert suspect who had been spotted at the Shell gas station in the 500 block of Main Street in Cambria.

The Amber Alert had been issued Monday morning by the San Jose Police Department. Law enforcement was trying to locate 24-year-old Victor Magana of Gilroy, CA, who was suspected of stabbing his girlfriend Sunday night in San Jose and then kidnapping their two-year-old daughter. The Amber Alert stated the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

A citizen at the gas station reported the suspect had locked his keys inside the car along with the child. While law enforcement was en route including Deputies, State Park Rangers and CHP, citizens confronted the suspect and physically restrained Magana until law enforcement arrived. State Park Rangers were first on scene and apprehended Magana. The child was located unharmed in the vehicle.

Magana was taken into custody. The child was turned over to County Child Welfare Services. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the San Jose Police Department, the agency which issued the Amber Alert.

While law enforcement is grateful for the assistance from the citizens who detained the suspect, they say they do not recommend approaching or confronting a person who is considered armed and dangerous. In situations like that, they say they advise contacting law enforcement with the suspect’s location and keeping a safe distance until law enforcement has the incident under control.

Share this post!

Related