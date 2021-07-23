Amstrdm Coffee House celebrates one year in Paso Robles

Jim Barnett Trio performs at anniversary celebration

–Amstrdm Coffee House and Piano Lounge in Paso Robles celebrated its one year anniversary Thursday night. The coffee house is owned by Corey and Katelyn Jordan of Paso Robles. Corey grew up in Paso Robles, but spent several years as a professional pianist and composer in LA. He opened the Amstrdm Coffee House Piano Lounge during the pandemic.

At the anniversary celebration, The Jim Barnett Trio performed two shows. The trio is Amstrdm’s house band. It includes three Central Coast musicians with profound jazz backgrounds. Barnett played with Johnny Mathis for many years, including on the Tonight Show. He also had a residency at Harrah’s in Las Vegas in the 70s. James Gallardo, who plays stand-up bass, lives in Los Osos. Darryl Voss played for decades with San Luis Jazz. He’s now on the faculty with Cuesta College Jazz Program. Corey calls them, “Next level musicians. We’re thrilled to have them.”

The big Steinway piano at Amstrdm keeps alive the Steinway tradition in Paso Robles. That tradition established one hundred years ago by Paderewski, the Polish pianist and composer. Padrewski was sponsored by Steinway.

The coffee house is located at 725 13th Street, Paso Robles, (805) 369-2144. The location is the former homes of Kreuzberg Paso Robles, Amsterdam Coffee House and Wilmot Market.

