Amstrdm Coffee House closes for repair work

Local business closed for repairs to the sewer system in the 100-year-old building

– Paso Robles’ popular Amstrdm Coffee House and Piano Lounge closed this week to repair problems with the sewer system in the 100-year-old building.

The two-story building with big bay windows at the corner of 13th and Park was built in the early 1900s. Amstrdm owner Corey Jordan says back-ups have flooded the basement with an inch of dirty dishwater, so they decided to shut down the establishment and make serious repairs. An underground utilities company out of Atascadero dug a deep hole in an alley just west of the building to access the issue.

Corey says they hope to have Amstrdm Coffee House open again this weekend, but he says the Libretto Jazz and Wine Club is open for business as usual. It’s located across the street on Park Street, just south of the Fish Gaucho.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement