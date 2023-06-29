Amtrak train heading to SLO County collides with work truck, 15 injured

Three out of the seven train cars derailed

– Fifteen people sustained injuries, with one in serious condition, on Wednesday when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a work truck in Moorpark, as confirmed by the Ventura County Fire Department. Public Information Officer’s Twitter account.

The incident occurred when the northbound Coast Starlight train, en route from Los Angeles to Seattle, was traveling towards its scheduled stop in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. At what reports call an “uncontrolled grade-level crossing,” the train collided with a water truck attempting to cross the tracks.

According to fire officials, three out of the seven train cars derailed but remained upright. Approximately 200 individuals were reportedly on board the train at the time of the collision.

The most severe injury was sustained by the truck driver, who was rushed to a local trauma center. Details regarding his condition and identity have not been released.

The remaining 14 victims suffered minor injuries.

The incident resulted in damage to two locomotives, three sleeper cars, two coaches, a dinner car, a lounge car, and a baggage car. The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on the 11000 block of Los Angeles Avenue, also known as Highway 118.

According to fire officials, “All trains have been searched with all occupants out and no passengers requiring extrication.”

Firefighters promptly extinguished a small fire that broke out in one of the rail cars upon their arrival at the scene.

Amtrak reported that the Coast Starlight departed from Union Station in Los Angeles at approximately 10 a.m., with a scheduled arrival time of 2:52 p.m. in San Luis Obispo, en route to the Pacific Northwest. However, following the collision, the remaining schedule for the train was canceled.

#Gabbert; Incident Update: 16 total patients transported – 1 addl pt w/ a minor medical emergency. VC Human Services Agency, VC EMS, VCSO, and the Red Cross continue to support passengers taken to the reunification center. VCFD fire and EMS crews have cleared the scene. pic.twitter.com/kPpJKPVLRk — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 29, 2023

#Gabbert Incident update: 8 patients transported- 7 minor and 1 moderate. Passengers continue to be evaluated All trains have been searched with all occupants out and no passengers requiring extrication . 3 of the 7 cars derailed. A small fire was extinguished by FFs on arrival. pic.twitter.com/g9RnxW8siO — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 28, 2023

