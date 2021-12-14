Ancient Peaks Winery announces changes to leadership team

Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins phasing out; Kristin Muhly stepping up as vice president of sales & marketing

– Ancient Peaks Winery announces that Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins will be stepping back from her role as executive vice president, and that longtime employee, Kristin Muhly, has been appointed vice president of sales & marketing. Wittstrom-Higgins will concentrate her focus on passion projects: Dream Big Darling and Wine Speak.

Co-owners of Ancient Peaks share their best wishes and excitement for the future, “While we are sad to see Amanda go, as she is part of our family, we wish her success in her future endeavors and will always support her, and her amazing work,” says Karl Wittstrom. “We have enjoyed Amanda’s drive and boundless energy, but will always support our family members to pursue their passions” adds Doug Filipponi, “Kristin Muhly has been with us for ten years and we have no doubt she will excel in her new role.”

“Amanda has been an incredible leader, teaching me not only about the Ancient Peaks’ story and philosophy, but management, supporting internal and externals teams and always being forward thinking, pushing what we can do as a company,” says Kristin Muhly, who has been with Ancient Peaks for 10 years most currently as a National Brand Manager. “My number one priority, with the rest of the leadership team, in this transition is to make sure it is as seamless as possible for the internal team as well as our partners.”

Wittstrom-Higgins will depart at the end of 2021, with Muhly taking on more responsibilities in the coming weeks. Along with the owners, who remain involved in the day-to-day operations, Muhly will work towards growing sales and distribution nationally, and raising the profile and awareness of Ancient Peaks.

Ancient Peaks Winery remains a family owned and run company, and employees make up the family tree. This is a new chapter for the brand.

