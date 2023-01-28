Angela Hollander announces candidacy for Paso Robles School Board

– Angela Hollander has announced that she is running for the open seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Governing Board for the upcoming special election on April 18. Hollander has lived in Paso Robles for over 20 years and has two grown children who attended schools in the district.

Along with her long career in neonatal intensive care, she coordinated early childhood literacy programs with the County Office of Education, and managed scholarships for the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County. Upon moving to Paso Robles, Hollander has volunteered in Paso Robles grades PreK through 12, the Superintendent’s Parent Council, School Site Councils, and for district initiatives such as Measures H and T. Today, she continues to volunteer with the Paso Robles High School College and Career Center.

“I am dedicated to serving children and families and have deep roots in the Paso Robles Community,” said Hollander. “Coupled with my commitment to public education and history of collaborative partnerships, I believe I am uniquely suited to serve the district and community at this moment. Public education not only allows students to thrive, but it creates the foundation for healthy communities. I would be honored to serve the community on the School Board.”

Ballots will be mailed on March 20 to all registered voters who live in the PRJUSD boundaries, and the final day to vote is April 18.

Kenneth Enney is also running for the position.

For more information visit www.angelahollanderforschoolboard.org.

