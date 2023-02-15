Angela Hollander kicks off campaign for school board

Launch event held last week, followed by a weekend of canvassing local neighborhoods

– Angela Hollander kicked off her campaign for the open Paso Robles Public Schools Trustee seat with a launch event held last Thursday, followed by a weekend of canvassing Paso Robles neighborhoods. Approximately 70 supporters attended the event held at the Paso Robles Realtors Association building on Riverside Ave. Over the weekend, a large group of campaign volunteers accompanied Hollander while she knocked on doors, meeting voters in person.

“I support Angela Hollander’s candidacy because of her longstanding dedication to students,” says Amy Coletta, a Paso Robles Public School parent, “She assisted both of my children with key components of their college applications. My son interned for Angela at The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County and received the Richard J Weyhrich Leadership Award! I owe a debt of gratitude to Angela for her support and kindness. She sincerely wants to help students of all backgrounds set goals and achieve success and she makes herself available to assist and encourage them along the way.”

“It’s important to me to meet as many community members as possible before the election,” says Hollander, “I want to ensure people know what I stand for and will vote for me because they believe in the importance of high-quality public education. I urge everyone within the Paso Robles school boundary to vote regardless of if they have children in the district.”

Ballots will be mailed on March 20 to all registered voters who live in the Paso Robles public school boundaries, and the final day to vote is April 18.

About Angela Hollander

Along with her long career in neonatal intensive care, Hollander coordinated early childhood literacy programs with the County Office of Education, and managed scholarships for the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.

Upon moving to Paso Robles, Hollander has volunteered in Paso Robles grades PreK through 12, the Superintendent’s Parent Council, School Site Councils, and for district initiatives such as Measures H and T. Today, she continues to volunteer with the Paso Robles High School College and Career Center.

Hollander holds an undergraduate degree in biology, an A.A.S. in nursing, and a master’s degree in public and private management.

For more information, visit www.angelahollanderforschoolboard.org.

