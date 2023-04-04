Animal rescue organization seeks help after storm damage

Flooding causes tree to fall, landslides

– Happy Hen Animal Sanctuary, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abused and neglected farm animals, was hit hard during the recent storms and flooding in San Luis Obispo. Although all the animals were safe, a landslide caused one of the barns to tilt, causing concern for their safety and well-being.

The region was hit by nearly three inches of rain, leading to flash flooding and landslides. During the first day of the storms, a large tree fell near the turkey housing, destroying the fencing intended to keep out predators, according to the rescue. Two landslides caused the collapse of two barns, and a third barn is tilting so severely that the doors do not close. Repairing the damage caused by erosion and landslides on the property will be a major undertaking.

Dr. Sherstin Rosenberg, the sanctuary’s veterinarian, said that the affected animals were safely evacuated to another part of the property but would not be able to return to their original housing until repairs were made. Although several members of Happy Hen’s staff were unable to drive to work as many of the roads leading to the sanctuary were impassable due to flooding, Dr. Rosenberg and her family were able to continue caring for all the sanctuary’s residents.

Despite the damage, Happy Hen Animal Sanctuary says it remains committed to its mission of providing a safe haven for abused and neglected farm animals. Those who would like to donate to help repair the damage and ensure the safety and well-being of the animals can do so via the organization’s website.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support that we have received from the community,” Dr. Rosenberg said. “We could not do what we do without the help of our volunteers and donors. We are asking for their help now more than ever as we work to repair the damage caused by the storm and ensure that our animals are safe and healthy and continue our mission of providing a safe haven for abused and neglected farm animals.”

Share To Social Media