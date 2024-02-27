Animal sanctuary saves five huskies from euthanasia

– San Luis Obispo County Animal Services recently delivered five Siberian Huskies to their forever home at From the Heart Animal Sanctuary. Leslie and Joe Thomas, owners of the sanctuary in Paso Robles, offered the huskies a forever home. If animal services could not find a home for them, they would have to euthanize the beautiful one-year-old huskies. Animal services does not have the capacity to shelter them, according to the shelter.

“Siberian Huskies have strong pack instincts,” said Joe Thomas, “and need to be around other huskies. Three dogs are sisters; the other two fit well within the pack. They have acclimated to their new home in three weeks.”

Huskies can run up to 28 mph, jump at least six feet, need lots of exercise, and love the cold weather. They are known to have a stubborn, independent streak, which can make them a bit tricky to train, according to the sanctuary.

“Siberian Huskies are so cute as puppies that people tend to adopt them, but as the dogs grow, owners don’t understand their needs and often can’t take care of them,” shared Leslie Thomas, “and they often tend to abandon them.”

Joe and Leslie Thomas have a good understanding and knowledge of the breed, making this the fourth pack of huskies, totaling 21 dogs they have taken in and are currently caring for. Each pack has at least one acre of land to run on, shelter from the sun or rain, dog houses, and lots of love and companionship. Joe and Leslie have given their “fur babies” each a name and can describe each dog’s personality.

About From the Heart Animal Sanctuary

The From the Heart Animal Sanctuary is home to unwanted or medically fragile animals in peril. The Sanctuary is the forever home to these animals. The animals serve as models for children’s art classes. They allow Joe to reach and teach kids ages 5-12 the physical and behavioral characteristics of each animal while the kids draw and paint at Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. Joe imparts knowledge and compassion to the children through this outreach. The Animal Sanctuary is on Fat Goat Farm in Paso Robles.

From the Heart Animal Sanctuary is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization and relies on the generosity of individuals and businesses from the community. To donate, call (805) 610-2149 or visit From the Heart Animal Sanctuary for more information.

