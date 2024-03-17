Annual 46 West Wine fundraiser benefits Zoo to You

Over $15,000 raised for local organization

– The annual 46 West Wine Safari Weekend took place on March 9 – 10, 2024 to raise funds for Zoo to You, the local campus for the non-profit Conservation Ambassadors organization. For over 10 years, multiple wineries along the 46 West have participated by hosting the Animal Ambassadors from Zoo to You, along with wine tastings. Over $15,000 was raised this past weekend.

“This was an absolutely wonderful experience to support a great cause and also check out amazing wineries along the 46 West,” said Brandon Faulkner, the director of hospitality for Pius Wines.

Tickets were $46 for one safari passport to each guest. Each winery offered three wines for sampling and the opportunity to meet and learn about the various Animal Ambassadors on Sunday. In addition to the weekend’s events, all passport holders were entered to win an overnight stay at Zoo to You with their “Wild Night at the Zoo”.

Over 18 wineries participated this year, such as Dark Star Cellars, Peachy Canyon Winery, Barton Family Wines, Zenaida Cellars, and more. They hosted different animals including armadillos, camels, boa constrictors, and alligators.

Zoo to You’s mission is “giving a worldwide voice to wildlife by providing a permanent, loving home for displaced, abused abandoned or permanently injured wild and exotic animals. Sharing these animal ambassadors helps us educate learners of all ages about conservation, connecting them to the wild world and inspiring them to protect the planet,” according to their website.

For over 30 years, Zoo to You has focused on bringing educational experiences to the surrounding community through their rescued wildlife. Private tours are also available to book to learn about these animals in their environment. Several of the animals housed at Zoo to You include owls, sloths, otters, skinks, capuchin monkeys, and many more.

For more information about Zoo to You, visit their website here.