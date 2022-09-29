Annual ‘Back-A-Youth’ night comes to new Tom Maas Clubhouse

Night of fun and mentorship coming in October

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will bring “Back A Youth Night” to the community and club members in Paso Robles on Oct. 27. This annual event brings together club members and local community leaders and business professionals for a night of fun, food, and bonding.

Club members are paired with adult advocates for the night where they will enjoy dinner, multiple activities—the same types of programs club members enjoy as part of its after-school programming—and spend time getting to know each other.

“Mentorship, career exploration, and community service are major pillars in Boys & Girls Clubs programming and philosophy for building great futures for kids,” said Anna Libbon, vice president of club success and the former coordinator of the very first Back A Youth nights. “Pairing kids with local adults who care about them and the success of our programs helps make meaningful connections for the kids and the adults.”

The mentor/youth pairs will enjoy a physical fitness activity, STEM programming, a literacy activity, and some arts and crafts along with dinner provided by Panda Express. Door prizes, t-shirts, and other goodies make the evening even more fun for the attendees.

To participate as a mentor for the night, call Kelly White O’Neill at (805) 354-7433. Events may change due to changes in public health orders. All events will be held following the highest safety protocols available.

