Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 29, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Annual ‘Back-A-Youth’ night comes to new Tom Maas Clubhouse
  • Follow Us!

Annual ‘Back-A-Youth’ night comes to new Tom Maas Clubhouse 

Posted: 7:09 am, September 29, 2022 by News Staff

boys and girls club

Night of fun and mentorship coming in October

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will bring “Back A Youth Night” to the community and club members in Paso Robles on Oct. 27. This annual event brings together club members and local community leaders and business professionals for a night of fun, food, and bonding.

Club members are paired with adult advocates for the night where they will enjoy dinner, multiple activities—the same types of programs club members enjoy as part of its after-school programming—and spend time getting to know each other.

“Mentorship, career exploration, and community service are major pillars in Boys & Girls Clubs programming and philosophy for building great futures for kids,” said Anna Libbon, vice president of club success and the former coordinator of the very first Back A Youth nights. “Pairing kids with local adults who care about them and the success of our programs helps make meaningful connections for the kids and the adults.”

The mentor/youth pairs will enjoy a physical fitness activity, STEM programming, a literacy activity, and some arts and crafts along with dinner provided by Panda Express. Door prizes, t-shirts, and other goodies make the evening even more fun for the attendees.

To participate as a mentor for the night, call Kelly White O’Neill at (805) 354-7433. Events may change due to changes in public health orders. All events will be held following the highest safety protocols available.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.